University of Hawaii Makers' Market Spotlight on Local Entrepreneurs

Alumni from various disciplines came together to showcase their innovative businesses at the university's Makers Market celebrating how they transformed their education and ideas into thriving ventures.
University of Hawaii Alumni Success Stories

The second annual UH Alumni Makers’ Market featuring a remarkable lineup of alumni who have turned their passions into successful businesses.

Alumni from various disciplines came together to showcase their innovative businesses at the University's Makers' Market celebrating how they transformed their education and ideas into thriving ventures. When Drew Honda was at U-H he was pursuing a Family Resources degree and started his company, Sweet Enemy Clothing making student and fan football plus volleyball gear.

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) The second annual UH Alumni Makers' Market featuring a remarkable lineup of alumni who have turned their passions into successful businesses.

Alumni from various disciplines came together to showcase their innovative businesses at the University's Makers' Market celebrating how they transformed their education and ideas into thriving ventures. When Drew Honda was at U-H he was pursuing a Family Resources degree and started his company, Sweet Enemy Clothing making student and fan football plus volleyball gear.

An error occurred