University of Hawaii Makers' Market Spotlight on Local Entrepreneurs

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) The second annual UH Alumni Makers’ Market featuring a remarkable lineup of alumni who have turned their passions into successful businesses.
Alumni from various disciplines came together to showcase their innovative businesses at the University's Makers' Market celebrating how they transformed their education and ideas into thriving ventures. When Drew Honda was at U-H he was pursuing a Family Resources degree and started his company, Sweet Enemy Clothing making student and fan football plus volleyball gear.
Drew Honda, Sweet Enemy Clothing says, “I think the key is building a strong community and growing from it. A lot of things that have helped me is relationships, I put relationships before actual business and that has helped me scale a business as be better every single day."
And these University of Hawaii Alumni credit their alma mater for providing them with a strong foundation and a supportive network. Kellan Brioines has a Master’s Degree in accounting and says, his success at Premiere Barber Shop comes from taking care of customers and his employees.
Kellan Briones, Premiere Barbershop – Co-Owner says, "It's definitely recruiting good talent keeping them happy but also staying professional so that my background of accounting keeps us a very professional shop we are here at ala moana. We know a lot of eyes are on us so we try to make sure we take care of the customer first the customer is king.”
The Makers' Market provides a platform for alumni to showcase their businesses and inspires students to dream big. Lana Gronwald has a degree in Psychology. But she loves to work with her hands, so Lana started her company Jules & Gem, 6 years ago - that makes candles, other fragrance products like room diffusers and perfume sprays. Plus, she is creating soaps, body scrubs, and lotions.
Lana Gronwald. Jules & Gem – Owner says, “I love candles the flames its very therapeutic it’s the fragrances that really carry our candles. And its special to me that we use Hawaii inspired fragrances. And I wanted them to be as true as possible to what they describe, guava nectar, pikake and puakinini so when you smell those fragrances from the candles they should touch you in a way if you are from Hawaii or you have visited here. "
A diverse range of businesses have emerged from the University of Hawaii. Many of those business owners say, their education and resources have been invaluable in shaping their careers.