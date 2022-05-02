...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt. Up to 30 kt over the
Alenuihaha Channel. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
United Airlines kicks off 75th anniversary since its flight to Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) - United Airlines marks its 75th year anniversary since its first flight to the Hawaiian Islands on May 1st, 1947. At that time, that was the longest flight over water, a nine hour flight to what is now a five hour flight from San Francisco to Honolulu.
United Airlines operates more than 715 aircrafts on the mainland in many major cities like Los Angeles, Denver, and Chicago. However, United Airlines also serves as one of only two airlines in a small regional airport in Northern California, the Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport.
Being a rural area, people in Humboldt County and surrounding areas such as Del Norte County rely on United Airlines for far travel. The town is fairly isolated and all larger cities are at least four hours away.
Eureka resident, Lauri Garrison, is a life-long United Airlines customer that visits Honolulu frequently. She's thankful the company is not only in large international airports, but as well as smaller regional airports.
“Without United Airlines, we’d be land locked. We’re 270 miles from San Francisco and that is the closest major city so United serves as a lifeline for the Humboldt County community,” said Lauri Garrison, a Eureka resident.
Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport is home to two airlines, United Airlines and Avelo. Garrison said she has the option to use United Airlines to find connecting flights to Honolulu and hopes other airlines will expand the same way.