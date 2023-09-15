 Skip to main content
Twitter turned over at least 32 direct messages from Trump’s account to special counsel

  Updated
  • 0
This photo shows former President Donald Trump's X, formally known as Twitter, account on August 25.

 Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

(CNN) — Twitter turned over at least 32 direct messages from former President Donald Trump’s account – @realDonaldTrump – to special counsel Jack Smith earlier this year as part of the federal election subversion investigation, according to newly unsealed court filings.

In seeking the messages, prosecutors specifically argued that Trump posed a risk of tampering with evidence.

