 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Twitter confirms completion of Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition deal

  • 0
Twitter confirms completion of Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition deal

Elon Musk, pictured here in Germany on March 22, has completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, the company confirmed in a securities filing on October 28.

 Patrick Pleul/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

Elon Musk has completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, the company confirmed in a securities filing Friday, putting the world's richest man in charge of one of the world's most influential social media platforms.

The company said the deal "became effective" on Thursday, as part of a filing notifying its intention to de-list from the New York Stock Exchange. The confirmation comes after a source familiar with the deal told CNN the deal had closed Thursday night.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred