...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 15 to 20 feet. North winds 15 to 20 knots.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...
An extra-large northwest swell building down the island could
generate moderate to locally strong surges and currents in
exposed harbors. Expect large breaking waves near harbor
entrances.
Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.
Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast: high swells brings dangerous surf; voggy skies to clear
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A huge Northwest swell brings dangerous surf to North and West shores. VOG clears neighbor islands Wednesday.
Overnight, mostly clear skies and VOGGY. Lows in the middle 60s. Light winds at 5-15 mph.
Wednesday, a weak cold front heads down the state. Expect some passing rains especially windward and mauka spots. Trade winds will build in out of the Northeast at 10-20 mph. VOG will clear Kaua'i in the morning, O'ahu in the afternoon and Maui county by the evening. The Big Island will see VOG spreading west of Volcano affecting Kona.
Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
The cold front will coincide with a large Northwest swell that will bring surf 30-50 ft waves to North Shores. Dangerous surf and strong harbor surges can be expected. All but the most elite surfers are advised to stay out of the waters of North and West Shores and give yourself plenty of distance from the water's edge. Remember if the sand is wet, move back!
High Surf Warnings for North and West Kaua'i County, O'ahu, Moloka'i and North Maui. High Surf Advisories for West Maui and Lana'i where 12-16 footers will be possible.
The swell is forecast to peak late Wednesday morning into the afternoon.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.