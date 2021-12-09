BWS Calls on Navy to Close Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The official position of the Board of Water supply:
"The best thing is for the navy to get the fuel out of red hill as soon as possible,” said Ernest Lau of the Honolulu BWS.
Each tank at the navy's Red Hill fuel storage facility is as tall as the Aloha Tower and holds 12.5 million gallons of fuel. The 20 tanks are only 100 feet above ground water.
“We’re tapping the same cup of water. The navy has straws into it. We have straws into it- and one of the sides has 180 million gallons of fuel stored over it," said Lau.
The biggest uncertainty is the safety of the natural aquifer. “The question is; is contamination moving underground in this aquifer where we can’t see it?" added Lau.
Testing could help alleviate that uncertainty. The BWS conducts 40 thousand water quality tests a year island-wide through the use of monitor wells or test wells. The BWS says they have appealed to the Navy in the past.
“ We requested the ability to collect samples on our own. Those have gone unanswered," Erwin Kawata of the BWS maintains.
The BWS would like better information but officials say the construction of a test well in the best case scenario takes close to a year. Conservation measures are likely as officials say there is no easy fix.