Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Shot in Kalihi as Gunman Flees the Scene

  • Updated
  • 0
  • By Jeremy Lee

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reports two people were seriously injured. According to HPD shots were fired around 7 PM on Kalihi Street in the Sand Island industrial area

HONOLULU-- Shortly after 7pm gunfire erupted near the end of Kalihi street, in front of what neighboring residents and police say is a halfway house.  

Honolulu Police say a man and a woman were each shot in the torso in the driveway area of the residence.  The male victim is confirmed to be 27 years of age and the woman 25 years old.  

A third person on scene, the gunman, fled on foot. 

Police had been investigating whether this was a targeted attack. They revealed that the shooter knew at least one of the victims. 

This neighborhood where the shooting occurred is mixed use, industrial and residential. The two victims were transported in serious condition.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Reporter

Jeremy Lee joined KITV after over a decade & a half in broadcast news from coast to coast on the mainland. Jeremy most recently traveled the country documenting protests & civil unrest.

Recommended for you