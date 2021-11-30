2 Shot in Kalihi as Gunman Flees the Scene by Jeremy Lee Jeremy Lee Reporter Author email Nov 30, 2021 Nov 30, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Jeremy Lee Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reports two people were seriously injured. According to HPD shots were fired around 7 PM on Kalihi Street in the Sand Island industrial area Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU-- Shortly after 7pm gunfire erupted near the end of Kalihi street, in front of what neighboring residents and police say is a halfway house. Honolulu Police say a man and a woman were each shot in the torso in the driveway area of the residence. The male victim is confirmed to be 27 years of age and the woman 25 years old. A third person on scene, the gunman, fled on foot. Police had been investigating whether this was a targeted attack. They revealed that the shooter knew at least one of the victims. This neighborhood where the shooting occurred is mixed use, industrial and residential. The two victims were transported in serious condition. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Police Gunman Weaponry Victim Third Person Shot Honolulu Shooter Jeremy Lee Reporter Jeremy Lee joined KITV after over a decade & a half in broadcast news from coast to coast on the mainland. Jeremy most recently traveled the country documenting protests & civil unrest. Author email Follow Jeremy Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you