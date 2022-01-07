University of Hawaii head coach Todd Graham questioned by Hawaii Senate, former players allege abuse

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM HST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Seas increasing to 10 to 15 feet due to a large northwest
swell.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters, except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
January 7th, 2022 is a day that will live in Hawaii Football infamy.
Friday afternoon at the state capital and online, the Hawaii State senate's Ways and Means, and Higher Education Committees met to discuss the future of University of Hawaii Head Football Coach Todd Graham.
The two-hour meeting featured questions from the committees to Graham, University of Hawaii President David Lassner, Athletic Director David Matlin and Board of Regents member Randolph Moore.
But the crux of Friday afternoon's proceedings was the emotional testimony given by a collection of former players from this year's team and their families, Hawaii football alumni and fans alleging verbal abuse and negligence in regards to Graham's team's physical and mental well-being.
Graham, who just completed the second year of a five-year contract, denied claims of abuse, but accepted responsibility for the future success of the program.
And although members of the Hawaii football community are urging for change, athletic administration stood firm: Todd Graham will be Hawaii's head coach for the indefinite future.
Attention now turns to the University's Board of Regents, a group that has the power to overturn recent decisions regarding the school's athletic department.
NOW ATTENTION TURNS TO THE UNIVERSITY’S BOARD OF REGENTS, A GROUP THAT HAS THE ULTIMATE STAY IF GRAHAM STAYS OR GOES.