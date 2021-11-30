New Honolulu Rental Car Facility Debuts

HONOLULU-- Individual buses shuttling new arrivals to the rental car counter all day & night in Honolulu will soon be a thing of the past.
“So there’s no brand that will pick you up. You just pick up the consolidated bus here," said Ross Higashi of the Hawaii Department of Transportation.
Higashi added that if you arrive at Terminal 2, you can even just walk across the street to the new rental car center.
Not having buses run in a continuous loop will cut down on Daniel K. Inouye International Airport's carbon footprint.
“The first sound that our guests will hear when they come out of that elevator or escalator will be this little fresh rain water that’s falling behind us,” Kahu Kordell Kekoa said as he oversaw a blessing of the new space near the upper floor fountain.
The 377 million dollar Consolidated rental facility- or CONRAC- is finally a reality, after its construction began in 2016.
The project was funded by a four dollar & fifty cents fee applied to car rentals. Governor David Ige touted the net positives of the project now that it’s completed.
“It creates economic opportunity for the communities by putting people to work. And also by increasing the capacity for on-site services and creating more jobs here on the facility,” Governor Ige told KITV4 Island News.
The Honolulu CONRAC totals 1.8 million square feet. The building has 4,600 stalls available for rental cars.