Maui Impacts: Flooding, landslides, boats running aground

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON FOR OAHU AND
KAUAI COUNTY...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall remains
possible.
* WHERE...Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Rain events of this size can cause catastrophic flooding
and affect areas that do not usually flood. Low spots in roads
will become dangerous and impassable due to severe runoff. Debris in
streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in
dangerous flooding. Numerous landslides are expected in areas with
steep terrain. Additional heavy rainfall on Oahu could cause
severe flooding impacts, as six to ten inches of rain has fallen
over the entire island since Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of heavy rainfall will continue across Oahu and Kauai
County as a kona low pulls deep tropical moisture over the
western end of the island chain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
Weather Alert
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
Rough, short period chop along many shores coinciding with
astronomical high tides will increase the potential for nuisance
flooding of low lying areas and local area roadways this morning.
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Low lying coastal areas of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai,
Maui, Molokai, Oahu and Big Island.
* WHEN...During pre dawn hours.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to east winds 15 to 30 kt. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV) -- Since Sunday, an estimated 22,000 Maui customers experienced power outages caused by the storm. Including power loss at the Kahului airport. Kanoa Kukaua spent two hours on the tarmac Sunday night.
"The jetway no can move. So I guess they’re doing it manually. The airport is dark, it's kind of creepy actually," said Kukaua.
One of the first damage reports came from Kaupo at mile marker 31. The road washed out by flood waters. County workers were quick to repair it, only to be washed out once again later that evening.
Nearby, a landslide at mile marker 26 Monday afternoon.
On the Pali, waterfalls cascading down into the roadway.
In Kula, flooding like they’ve never seen before. Residents describing rivers cutting right over the road, appearing in places that barely ever flow. Power lines, trees, and debris littering the area.
That water flowing down below to South Maui, turning roadways into waterways. Dan Coleman’s van carried at least a 100 yards down Kumulani Street.
"We were in the kitchen and we heard this roaring. I thought well I knew the water was coming down the road. This is where my car was parked. You see that big hole?" said Coleman.
Floodwaters receding to leave a muddy mess several feet deep in some parts of Kihei.
In Lahaina, a high tide of three feet coupled with stormy waters running boats aground. With brown water now stretching as far as the eye can see. Pictured here on Molokai, and Maui.
It was a welcome sight when radar started to taper off. Many Maui County residents coming together as a community to begin the clean up.
Additionally, a heads up to anyone wanting to drive Pulehu Road this morning. One of our viewers, Blaize Elizares said he encountered the damaged part of the road around 5 a.m. this morning. There are no signs to warn of the impassable road and he wanted us to pass that information on to others. It's a really windy road so we don’t want it to take anyone by surprise.
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.