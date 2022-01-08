 Skip to main content

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Seas increasing to 10 to 15 feet due to a large
northwest swell.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters, except Maalaea Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Maui County Delays Booster Requirement to Define "Fully Vaccinated"

  • Updated
  • 0

MAUI-- Maui was set to become the first county in the nation to require a booster shot to meet the designation of "fully vaccinated" by the Mayor's order.

Maui changes definition of fully vaccinated

Restaurants, bars and gyms on Maui were set to be impacted as of January 8th due to changes of Mayor Michael Victorino's emergency order. However, only 23% of Maui had taken the booster on the eve before the order was to take effect.

The order has now been delayed until January 24th.

Maui Delays Vaccination change in Booster requirement

Indoor dining rules are set to change for Maui January 24th to include a booster requirement.

Under the order, bars, restaurants and gyms would have to verify patrons have been boosted. Outdoor dining or those with proof of a negative COVID test within 48 hours are to be exempt.

KITV spoke to tourists who had mixed reactions to the move, "I think pushing for the booster as quick as they are just for restaurants in Maui is a bit over the top," said Ed Asher, a visitor Canada who was concerned of the potential negative impact on the tourist industry.

Al Levy of Alaska had the opposite view, "You need to be responsible about this. And your desire to go eat is not more important than the general public interest of people being safe from this thing. So if you don't want to get boosted, get a TV dinner. Stay home," Levy said.
 
Other tourists who spoke to KITV news said they do feel more comfortable with vaccination requirements when they are dining inside.   

Noel Sanchez from Georgia said he doesn't support mandates and believes they could lead to an erosion of civil rights, "I think a mandate is wrong. I think it's up to every individual person to do that. You have the right to do what you should do for your own personal body," Sanchez told KITV.
 

