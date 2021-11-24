Two lost hikers rescued overnight in blustering weather off of Kaau Crater trail

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received a 911 call about lost hikers on the Kaau Crater Trail in Pololo late Tuesday evening.
The call came in at around 11:37 PM and four units staffed with 12 personnel responded to this emergency.
Firefighters arrived on the trailhead located at the end of Waiomao Road at 11:50 PM and made contact with the 911 caller. The 911 caller which was the wife of one of the hikers called 911 after her husband and her husband's friend did not return after starting the hike at 1:00 PM on Tuesday afternoon.
After his last text at 5:30 PM, the hikers mentioned that both of their phones were low on battery so she went to the trailhead to find both lost hiker's bicycles.
A ground aerial search was initiated to cover the area near the ridgeline and waterfall.
After a short search, a search team member made positive contact with both lost hikers at 12:33 AM. Both hikers were uninjured and were escorted out of the trailhead on foot and exited safely at 12:59 AM
Hiking Safety Tips:
Start exiting the trail well before sunset
Know what time the sun sets and allow enough time to exit well before dusk arrives so you can exit safely. Also, in case of an emergency, including injury, it is easier for rescuers to locate and help you.
Bring a Cellular Phone
In case of an emergency, your cell phone can be a lifesaver. Ensure that your battery is full prior to your hike.
We recommend packing an external backup battery.
Pack signalling devices
Bring a flashlight so you can use it to see the trail and use it for signalling rescuers in