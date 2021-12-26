...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds to 25 kt and seas to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
The 2021 Rainbow Warrior Football season was a rollercoaster.
From an early 1-3 start, to a come-from-behind victory on homecoming night against Fresno State--led by a freshman Brayden Schager in his first ever start, to 20-point losses on the road at Nevada and Utah State, to heartbreaking defensive battles against San Diego State and UNLV, to ending the season on a high note with wins against Colorado State and Wyoming, to the announcement of numerous starters transferring to other schools, to the eventual acceptance and cancelation of the Hawaii Bowl: nothing about this year was normal by any means.
But despite the up-and-down nature of Hawaii's 2021 season, there were good moments highlighted here.
Take a look and a listen to a year in review: the sights and sounds of the 2021 Rainbow Warrior Football Season.