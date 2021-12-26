Offers go here

Year in Review: the sights and sounds of the 2021 Rainbow Warrior Football Season

  Updated
  • 0
Year in Review: the sights and sounds of the 2021 Rainbow Warrior Football Season

The 2021 Rainbow Warrior Football season was a rollercoaster. 

From an early 1-3 start, to a come-from-behind victory on homecoming night against Fresno State--led by a freshman Brayden Schager in his first ever start, to 20-point losses on the road at Nevada and Utah State, to heartbreaking defensive battles against San Diego State and UNLV, to ending the season on a high note with wins against Colorado State and Wyoming, to the announcement of numerous starters transferring to other schools, to the eventual acceptance and cancelation of the Hawaii Bowl: nothing about this year was normal by any means. 

But despite the up-and-down nature of Hawaii's 2021 season, there were good moments highlighted here.

Take a look and a listen to a year in review: the sights and sounds of the 2021 Rainbow Warrior Football Season. 

