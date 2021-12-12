Top 3 men's, women's finishers in the 2021 Honolulu Marathon

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 knots. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters, Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Nearly 10,000 people participated in the 2021 Honolulu Marathon across all three of its events – the marathon, the state to park 10k, and the Kalakaua Merrie Mile – organizers said.
Emmanuel Saina of Kenya finished first in the men’s group with a time of 02:14:32. The second and third place finishers for the men’s group were John Binner (02:35:33) of Hawaii National Park, Hawaii and Billy Barnett (02:36:55) of Volcano, Hawaii.
Lanni Marchant of Canada finished first in the women’s group with a time of 02:41:25. The second and third place finishers in the women’s group were Grace Oetting (02:52:57) of Nashville, Tenn. and Sarah Guhl (02:57:10) of Colorado Springs, Colo.
The top three men and women’s finishers in the wheelchair marathon were as follows:
Top 3 Men Wheelchair
1. 1:42:57 - Tyler Byers, Greenacre, WA, USA
2. 1:44:00 - Valera Jacob Allen, Tuscon AZ, USA
3. 1:53:34 - Dustin Stallberg, Tuscon, AZ, USA
Top 3 Women Wheelchair
1. 2:33:00 - Chelsea Stein, Tucson, AZ, USA
2. 2:53:34 - Christine Greer, Honolulu, HI, USA
3. 3:51:34 - Dawna Zane, HI, USA
There were 6,463 participants in the marathon. Another 2,527 joined the Start to Park 10K and 748 participated in the Kalakaua Merrie Mile.
KITV4’s own Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggaiano participated in the race and crossed the finish line with a time of 05:31:02!