Top 3 men's, women's finishers in the 2021 Honolulu Marathon

  • Updated
  • 0
2021 Honolulu Marathon
Honolulu Marathon

Since 1973, the Honolulu Marathon has been an institution in Hawaii. Thousands of runners flock from all around the world to compete, and although COVID-19 derailed the 2020 race, the return of the race marked, at least for some, a return to normalcy.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Nearly 10,000 people participated in the 2021 Honolulu Marathon across all three of its events – the marathon, the state to park 10k, and the Kalakaua Merrie Mile – organizers said.

Emmanuel Saina of Kenya finished first in the men’s group with a time of 02:14:32. The second and third place finishers for the men’s group were John Binner (02:35:33) of Hawaii National Park, Hawaii and Billy Barnett (02:36:55) of Volcano, Hawaii.

Lanni Marchant of Canada finished first in the women’s group with a time of 02:41:25. The second and third place finishers in the women’s group were Grace Oetting (02:52:57) of Nashville, Tenn. and Sarah Guhl (02:57:10) of Colorado Springs, Colo.

The top three men and women’s finishers in the wheelchair marathon were as follows:

Top 3 Men Wheelchair

1. 1:42:57 - Tyler Byers, Greenacre, WA, USA

2. 1:44:00 - Valera Jacob Allen, Tuscon AZ, USA

3. 1:53:34 - Dustin Stallberg, Tuscon, AZ, USA

Top 3 Women Wheelchair

1. 2:33:00 - Chelsea Stein, Tucson, AZ, USA

2. 2:53:34 - Christine Greer, Honolulu, HI, USA

3. 3:51:34 - Dawna Zane, HI, USA

There were 6,463 participants in the marathon. Another 2,527 joined the Start to Park 10K and 748 participated in the Kalakaua Merrie Mile.

KITV4’s own Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggaiano participated in the race and crossed the finish line with a time of 05:31:02!

