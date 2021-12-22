Kapa'a, Kamehameha-Maui route Hawaii Prep, Kaiser in D-II State Semi-Finals

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.An elevated north-northeast swell will hold through the night and
begin a slow decline on Thursday. Strong trade winds will
contribute to east shore surf and will produce very rough
conditions.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, decreasing to 7 to 10 feet Thursday
afternoon.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
After two blowout state semi-final wins, the D-II championship stage is now set: Kamehameha-Maui vs. Kapa'a.
The stories behind these two teams, however, could not be more different.
In the first semi-final game, Kapa'a shutout the Hawaii Prep Ka Makani 51-0 thanks to a rushing attack that could not be stopped (251 yards, five touchdowns). Poki Tafea led the way with two total touchdowns, but Solomone Malafu proved to be a difference with an interception and a thunderous touchdown run in the second quarter.
"We're fortunate enough to win and have our families supporting us," Malafu said. "Our mission has always been the same: bring the 'ship home and make our community proud."
Five different warriors scored in the victory as Kapa'a advanced to their fifth D-II state title game in the past six seasons. In those previous four trips, however, nothing but heartbreak for Kauai's own: four losses to D-II monolith Lahainaluna.
"I've been to the finals many times and man, Kauai really needs one," head coach Mike Tresler said. "We're going to do our best because it would mean a lot to a lot of people on that island to bring that championship back home."
But first, they will have to get through Kamehameha-Maui, a team that put up 48 points on OIA champion Kaiser.
Much like the way Kaiser competed all season, it was KS-Maui turning big plays into points. Huge catches by wide receivers Kahoa Abreu, Pookela Aiu and Hoohenomauloa Stone-Han turned into touchdowns and an eventual 48-24 victory thanks to a 20-point third quarter.
The Warrior defense kept the Cougar offense at bay for most of the game, allowing just 3 points in the first three quarters--holding Easton Yoshino to just 14-for-35 passing with two interceptions. In the fourth quarter, however, Yoshino completed big play touchdowns (81 yards to Justin Kanekoa, 72 yards to Kamakana Mahiko) to cut the Warrior lead in half, but it was too little too late.
Kamehameha-Maui now will advance to the state title game for the first time in its history to play a Kapa'a team that has been--and failed--in the state title game often in the past decade.