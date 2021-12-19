Hawaii State Semi-Final Recap: St. Louis survives, Kahuku dominates while 'Iolani, Lahainaluna advance

The dust has settled on a wild high school football playoff schedule and now HHSAA state title games await.
In the open division bracket, the result is nothing different from the usual: St. Louis will battle Kahuku for the fourth time since the open division's inception back in 2016. The path the Crusaders took to get there, however, was anything but usual.
After losing their first (and second) games in years to the Kamehameha Warriors, the Crusaders won two-straight do-or-die games against Kamehameha to win the ILH title back in November.
Then, after nearly a month and a half without playing any other opposing teams, the Crusaders escaped the open division semi-finals on Friday night with a 27-25 win over Mililani.
After an initial 14-7 Trojan lead, the Crusaders traded blows with Mililani, eventually landing the finishing punch--a 38-yard game-winning field goal off the foot of Lason Napuunoa.
Now, for the fifth straight season, the Crusaders are competing for an open division title. Their opponent? None other than Kahuku, a team that has cruised through the season with a now undefeated 9-0 record.
Although they were tested by Mililani in the OIA championship game, they faced no challenge from the Campbell Sabers in this year's state semi-final.
Red Raider quarterback Jason Mariteragi delivered a near-perfect game, completing 12 of his 15 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns, while scoring the game's other score on a 6-yard rush.
The Kahuku defense, meanwhile, allowed just 133 total yards and zero points (now the 6th time this year the team has allowed single-digit points).
"The defense played excellent defense: execute, don't give up any big plays. Campbell was able to move the ball once and a while, but they weren't able to score," head coach Brandon Carvalho said. "This is what we wanted from day one. This was our goal, not the OIA championship, but a state championship. We've got here, now all we have to do is finish."
Now, the Red Raiders are tasked with the challenge of stopping a St. Louis team that has beaten them in the state title game 30-14 (2016), 31-28 (2017) and 45-6 (2019).
Their game will be at Farrington High School at 7:00 p.m.
Meanwhile, over in division II, the Lahainaluna Lunas are back to the state title game after a 30-7 over Konawaena--but in a different division. Just like the defending state champion Crusaders, the Lunas have won the last four division II title games before jumping to division I this season.
The Lunas dominated on both sides of the ball in the semi-finals against the Wildcats, forcing 10 Konawaena turnovers, including seven interceptions by QB Keoki Alani. With their tried-and-true option running game, the Lunas racked up 329 total yards and three touchdowns on the ground by backs Kuola Watson, Blare Sylva-Viela and Ian-Jay Cabanilla.
Meeting Lahainaluna in their seventh state title trip since 2012 will be the undefeated ILH champion Iolani Raiders, a team that last beat the Lunas 31-14 back in the 2014 title game.
The Raiders, much like the Lunas, ran the table in the 2021 season--beating every opponent they faced, including three non-league opponents in Kailua (28-0), Castle (49-14) and Roosevelt (40-7).
In the semi-finals on Friday night, Iolani bested OIA champ Aiea in a 21-0 game that was much like others this season: running back Brody Bantolina taking care of business.
Bantolina, who finished the regular season with over 1,000 yards and 22 touchdowns, scored every touchdown on Friday night. First, a 5-yard run and then two big plays: a 64-yard touchdown catch and a 46-yard scamper down the sidelines.
Although starting quarterback Micah Hoomanawanui is out for the season, sophomore Kualau Manuel filled in with 96 yards and a score.
Iolani and Lahainaluna will kickoff Thursday at 3:00 p.m. at Farrington.