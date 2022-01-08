 Skip to main content

Thousands attend Alohalaulea Block Party at Aloha Tower

concert

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The "Alohalaulea Block Party" made its triumphant debut Saturday night, after being forced to reschedule due to state and county COVID-19 restrictions. Showcasing 18 bands and DJs, the outdoor event attracted more than 6,000 vaccinated guests.

Excitement filled the venue, many in attendance admitting this is the largest event they've been since to the start of the pandemic.

"Hawaii has been really strict, so this is great to finally you know let it loose," explained Manoa resident Aaron Okimura. "We're social creatures. We're human. We gotta have stuff like this. We can't just be in lockdown forever."

It's a sentiment echoed by the night's performers too. Those in the entertainment business say the financial pressures of the pandemic have been disproportionately felt by entertainers.

Concert line

"It's kind of heartbreaking to be told on the day of an event that you can't do it and you have no control over it," admitted performer, DJ Wizzard. "I have people on my payroll and without me having gigs, I can't pay the people. I end up having to pay them out of my own pocket. I'll go broke to take care of my people, but it's heartbreaking"

Some have even gone as far as pursuing other interests to supplement their musical careers, as the pandemic put a pause on performances.

Just six months ago, Grammy nominated local artist, Josh Tatofi, and father Tiva Tatofi founded Tofi's Coffee and Grinds.

"My son, Josh Tatofi, he decided to get into the food business," said Tiva. "Entertainment full time, and now Tofi Coffee and Grinds."

While those at  Saturday night's event say hosting this concert was a step in the right direction, they say in no way do they believe the entertainment industry is in the clear.

DJ

"Realistically, I think it's going to be a bumpy ride," DJ Wizzard continued. "I don't think it's going to go as smoothly as people believe. But all we can do, like I said, is hold on."

