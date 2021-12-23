Honolulu Police Ask Public to Report Illegal Fireworks

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.The combination of a north-northeast swell and a slowly
subsiding trade wind swell will maintain elevated surf along the
east facing shores through the day Friday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
HONOLULU-- The Honolulu Police department will bring in extra officers to handle calls related to illegal fireworks over the holiday.
Captain Stason Tanaka says he's a dog owner and urges community members to call in barrages of fireworks to 9-1-1 for the health and safety of pets and others.
"When you think of illegal fireworks, the first thing that comes to mind is are those bombs that go off ? The ones that shake your house. The ones that get the neighbor's dog go wild- those are the most common illegals that we see," said Tanaka.
Other illegal fireworks include aerials, fountains and even sparklers according to the Honolulu Fire department. Only consumer firecrackers with a permit are legal on New Years eve from 9pm to 1am the next morning. Last Tuesday was the deadline for a permit.
Explosions reverberate outside the window of the Makiki home of Jocelyn Sato. She recently moved to the neighborhood and the fireworks go off nightly, distressing her 10 year old autistic son.
"Kids with autism are basically on a fight or flight reaction to every day things. And he'll just start rocking and there's not much I can do when that happens," said Sato.
HPD says it encourages the public to submit video evidence and written statements to curb widespread use of illegal fireworks. Only 8 citations were issued in 2021.