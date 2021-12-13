Local lawmakers react to Red Hill water contamination

KITV4 Island News spoke with several lawmakers regarding the Red Hill water contamination and what they feel needs to happen moving forward.
Here is a look at each of those interviews:
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi
Q: It's now been a couple of weeks since we learned about the water contamination, how are you feeling about all of this?
A: There are many important things that go on in my office, but there is nothing more important than maintaining safe drinking water for our population. So this is of the utmost concern.
But I have every confidence given the resources that are being put against this, and trust in the Navy and in the military for that matter to remedy this situation. But more importantly in Ernie Lau who is the head of our Board of Water Supply.
Ernie is on top of this whole project unlike anything I’ve seen before. He is very passionate and very knowledgeable, so what I see is hopeful and I want to be hopeful here. The parties coming together are going to remedy the situation.
It definitely needs to be address head on and the time has come, so I’m going to hope for the best.
Q: The Board of Water Supply just announced that their water samples are clean, but for those that impacted at Red Hill, what would you like them to know?
A: I’m very encouraged right now with respect of what I’ve heard with the general populations water. And we know that for the most part, to the best of my knowledge, that the situation is contained to military housing and 4,300 homes amongst 4 different bases.
One of the things we did get involved with is helping relocate dislocated families which we are at about 3,500 plus their pets and we've located them throughout various spots in Waikiki.
This is not the time of year when people don’t want to be in their homes, so hopefully things will get rectified sooner rather than later and we are going to do everything we possibly can from the City standpoint to first and foremost protect our drinking water for our general public which I am confident that’s going to be the case.
Q: Is the City involved in talks with the military and Board of Water Supply on the issue?
A: We’ve been paying close attention and we are getting constant briefing from the military and from the Navy especially So we will just stay close and we will go if we are invited to go, but we are keeping a close eye on this.
Q: The Board of Water Supply is advocating for the removal of the fuel storage tanks at Red Hill, where do you stand?
A: This is really a matter of national security so I am going to defer to people way above where I am at the city and county to make a statement on that.
These tanks have been around for 80 years, they were vital during WWII and the Navy still sees them as being vital. So anything involving them is going to come from a very high level.
Q: If we have worst case scenario of an aquifer that is now polluted, where do we go from there?
A: I don’t really want to speculate on that. We are hoping that is not the case and there is reason to believe we don’t have to speculate on that. Right now what I really want to offer our people is the peace and security of mind that our drinking water is safe.
We will deal with whatever we have to deal with should the situation arise in the best interest of the people that live here. I can promise you that.
State Representative Aaron Ling Johanson
Q: This is in your area, what are you hearing from your constituents?
A: We are still hearing from some of our military constituents that aid is not getting to them fast enough. Worried about lodging accommodations or whether or not they will have to pay for some of these expenses moving forward and there has been mixed messages from different branches of the military. So I think just more aid for those families and more information and more coordination between the Navy will be most helpful for those constituents.
Q: The greater public also worried now about what this means for the future of Hawai'i's water supply, what are your feelings?
A: I think there is a tremendous amount of concern with local residents because this episode has brought about the concern that this could threaten everyone’s drinking water, not just one water source. So I think the State Legislature is pivoting to how do we move forward, how do prevent this. 48 out of 51of the State House called for the decommissioning of the red hill fuel facility and the moving of it to somewhere safer, not over the aquifer.
Q: What happens if the Navy doesn't want to decommission these tanks? Could there be a middle ground?
A: I’m not sure if there is middle ground quite frankly because even though the Navy is treating this as one episode and they’ve diagnosed it as the Nov. 20 spill that has contaminated the navy’s water system.
The truth is over the last 7 years since we’ve known about it, spill after spill, leak after leak, the Navy doesn’t have the capacity to prevent these episodes from occurring whether it’s human error, leak from the tanks, or the associated infrastructure. The fact is they just don’t have the ability for the accountability and double check mechanisms to stop it from happening again and that is the concern of everybody and why major change or course of action is necessary on the Navy’s part.
Q: How are you working to remedy this issue?
A: Working in conjunction with the Congressional Delegation, as well as taking a look at how do we bolster the resources of the Department of Health as well as support the Board of Water Supply in their efforts to make sure they have a safe water supply. That includes on-island testing and working to get federal resources to come together to really fix this issue long term.
Q: Many feel the Navy is trying to cover things up right now, what are your thoughts?
A: I think the Navy could be a lot more forthcoming, and what I mean by that is proactively be sharing information versus just reacting to the news cycle or reacting to an issue. Some of that entails better sharing of information with the Department of Health and the Board of Water Supply because we are all in this together and I think this crisis shows that we are all in this together so we all need to work together in a collaborative way.
Honolulu City Council Member Brandon Elefante
Q: What have you been hearing from your constituents regarding the water contamination?
A: This all started back in 2014 when there was 27,000 gallons spilled by the navy and we still don’t have answers since back then, so that’s how my involvement started being on City Council and working with the Board of Water Supply to get answers from the Navy as well as working with the EPA and the Department of Health. So a lot of the constituents I have are not impacted directly, however the concern we have as an island is how it will impact our overall water system given the fact that there is jet fuel that the Navy did report in their Red Hill wells, same aquifer that we take from, through the Halawa Shaft.
Q: For you as a City Council Member and City Council as a whole, what are you trying to do right now to prevent this from happening again as well as any long term impacts?
A: The critical part of it is really protecting our water infrastructure and making sure that we have clean water to our water users that are part of the board of water supply. Being that the Board of Water Supply is a city entity, what we have done in the past is we have passed resolutions. I know Council Member Fukunaga, and Council Member Cordero have been at the forefront on this issue because they have residents who have been directly impacted by the fuel spill.
So this coming Wednesday we will be having a hearing, a special council meeting, to discuss one bill and one resolution to urge the Navy to work with the EPA, the Department of Health and the Board of Water Supply and looking at ways we can defuel the tanks at Red Hill. But really the biggest concern is how we can protect that water aquifer and resources. It’s going to be really hard to clean up a mess like that. So we are looking for the safety of water users not just for the Board of Water Supply but for those impacted at Pearl Harbor Hickam and those on the Navy water supply.
Q: What would be the solution in terms of where we can move these tanks?
A: So I understand the critical importance and that is what the Navy has been saying for many years. But if you look at these tanks they are more than 80 years old and they continue to have that. One alternative was to have a double tank inside and part of that report the navy shared with us is that would be too costly. So recognizing that is a critical infrastructure and critical for the U.S. in terms of our relations in the U.S. pacific region and we understand that is critical part for our Navy and military operations.
But on the other hand, what I would also say to the Navy is water is a critical resource for our island residents and those that need it and that is very important just in the same fashion as jet fuel but at the same time, water is life, it fuels everything that we have.
I ask that the Navy work with the DOH, BWS, and the EPA to come up with answers to look at a plan on how they can defuel those tanks but ultimately still provide resources for jet fuel but protect the water. Once our water is gone, this is all the source we have on hand.
Q: Is this something you guys have talked about, coming up with ideas on where the Navy could store the fuel they need somewhere else on island?
A: So that is really a good question and hopefully we can get answers in our hearing coming up. I know that they had a hearing before the State Legislature last week so hopefully that can be part of the solution in their plan and recovery plan to be resilient, to answer to the community, so if you are going to defuel where can you move this vast amount of fuel to still operate.
Q: What do you think the Navy needs to do moving forward?
A: I think the big important part is really that the Navy be direct and answer. These issues have been well passed over time and its important that the Navy come up with the communication and be honest and direct especially with the people on the water system and work with the state and the county as well as our congress to make sure questions are answered and they have a plan moving forward to protect our water source.