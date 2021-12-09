Dozens killed in Mexico road accident

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Carlos Lopez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12638535a) Rescuers and authorities work in the area of the accident of a truck where migrants were traveling, in the Chiapa de Corzo municipality, Chiapas state, Mexico, 09 December 2021. A total of 49 migrants lost their lives and another 58 were injured in an accident involving a truck on a highway in the southeastern Mexican state of Chiapas, according to official sources. 49 migrants die in a truck accident in southeastern Mexico, Chiapa De Corzo - 10 Dec 2021
(CNN) -- At least 54 people were killed when a trailer collided with a truck and overturned in southern Mexico on Thursday, with most of the victims believed to be migrants, according to local authorities.
State Governor Rutilio Escandón tweeted that in addition to the deaths, 105 people were injured in the trailer crash in Mexico's Chiapas state, which borders Guatemala. Among the injured are 83 men and 22 and women.
Three people are still in a serious condition, according to the Attorney General's office.
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said some of the people who died included foreign nationals.
"My condolences to the victims and affected families. In communication with the State Government and Civil Protection. We make contact with the foreign ministries of the affected countries," Ebrard wrote on Twitter.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador shared his condolences on Twitter.
"I deeply regret the tragedy caused by the overturning of a trailer in Chiapas carrying Central American migrants," the President said. "It's very painful. I hug the families of the victims."