Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Dozens killed in Mexico road accident

  • Updated
  • 0
Mexico crash

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Carlos Lopez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12638535a) Rescuers and authorities work in the area of the accident of a truck where migrants were traveling, in the Chiapa de Corzo municipality, Chiapas state, Mexico, 09 December 2021. A total of 49 migrants lost their lives and another 58 were injured in an accident involving a truck on a highway in the southeastern Mexican state of Chiapas, according to official sources. 49 migrants die in a truck accident in southeastern Mexico, Chiapa De Corzo - 10 Dec 2021

 Carlos Lopez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

(CNN) -- At least 54 people were killed when a trailer collided with a truck and overturned in southern Mexico on Thursday, with most of the victims believed to be migrants, according to local authorities.

State Governor Rutilio Escandón tweeted that in addition to the deaths, 105 people were injured in the trailer crash in Mexico's Chiapas state, which borders Guatemala. Among the injured are 83 men and 22 and women.

Three people are still in a serious condition, according to the Attorney General's office.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said some of the people who died included foreign nationals.

"My condolences to the victims and affected families. In communication with the State Government and Civil Protection. We make contact with the foreign ministries of the affected countries," Ebrard wrote on Twitter.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador shared his condolences on Twitter.

"I deeply regret the tragedy caused by the overturning of a trailer in Chiapas carrying Central American migrants," the President said. "It's very painful. I hug the families of the victims."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you