Dozens protest outside Pearl Harbor, call on Navy to shut down Red Hill

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Hawaii Sen. Kirk Fevealla and Former First Lady and candidate for governor Vicky Cayetano were also out at the protest waving signs.
KITV4 talked to one Navy mom who lives in military housing in Pearl City. She claimed she knows dozens of people in her community who are now reporting headaches and migraines.
"For 17 years I have been a Navy wife and we're transition out of the Navy life into retirement. I do not trust our senior leaders anymore. I don't. It breaks my heart. It really breaks my heart because we have been so loyal to them. I respected them," Dee Momilani said.
The Navy has not agreed to shut down the facility but in a statement earlier this week said: "It will work with DOH to revise the public health guidance and develop the way ahead so our families and other impacted people can return to a normal life with a safe, reliable water source."