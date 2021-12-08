Offers go here

Dozens protest outside Pearl Harbor, call on Navy to shut down Red Hill

  • Updated
  • 0
Red Hill Protest
By Eddie Dowd

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Dozens of protesters gathered outside Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Wednesday to add their voices to the calls for the Navy to shut down its Red Hill facility.

Protesters stood outside the base's Makalapa Gate with signs that read "Drain fuel tanks" and "Clean water for all."

Hawaii Sen. Kirk Fevealla and Former First Lady and candidate for governor Vicky Cayetano were also out at the protest waving signs.

KITV4 talked to one Navy mom who lives in military housing in Pearl City. She claimed she knows dozens of people in her community who are now reporting headaches and migraines.

"For 17 years I have been a Navy wife and we're transition out of the Navy life into retirement. I do not trust our senior leaders anymore. I don't. It breaks my heart. It really breaks my heart because we have been so loyal to them. I respected them," Dee Momilani said.

The Navy has not agreed to shut down the facility but in a statement earlier this week said: "It will work with DOH to revise the public health guidance and develop the way ahead so our families and other impacted people can return to a normal life with a safe, reliable water source."

