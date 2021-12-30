Hawaii parents voice concerns on DOE's decision to return to in-person learning for spring semester

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 1045 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 731 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the Koolau
mountains falling at rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour. Area
stream are and will remain elevated from the rain over the
mountains.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Waikane, Waiahole, Mililani, Wahiawa, Kahaluu, Pearl City,
Ahuimanu, Aiea, Halawa, Moanalua, Kaneohe, Kalihi, Haleiwa,
Maunawili, Manoa, Kailua, Waimanalo, Kahana Valley State
Park, Whitmore Village and Helemano Housing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1045 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Keiki prepare to return to in person classes after New Year
In total 672 pediatric cases were reported on Thursday statewide from the previous daily case count.
This comes as the Department of Education announced classes will resume in person next week for the State of Hawaii.
The Aloha State has had no fatalities among children residing on the islands and attending school locally. The only COVID fatality was reported earlier in the year and involved a minor with underlying conditions visiting from out of state.
The high transmissibility of Omicron has some parents with questions and concerns about children going back to school.
"Some of them are living with the elderly, or babies that are not vaccinated," said Lisa Nakasone, Kalani of Parents for Public schools of Hawaii.
The advocacy group took a poll of parents preparing to send children back to school in the New Year, "75% of the respondents from our poll have indicated they have a little concern about sending kids back. We didn't have anybody say they are 100% confident."
Approximately 25% of the respondents said they preferred distance learning in the poll.
"Parents that I spoke with and interacted with really want to have their children back on campus face to face in a safe and healthy environment," Nakasone-Kalani added.