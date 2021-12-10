Army Plans to Flush & Filter Military Water Systems

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 knots, with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU-- The U.S. Army held a town hall Friday morning promising to compensate displaced Army families.
The Army's plan for those families to return home involves flushing, filtering and retesting the water system at both Red Hill and the Aliamanu Military Reservation.
"It's not going to be completed overnight- as a matter of fact, our best estimates right now, is that plan is going to take somewhere on the order of 6-8 weeks. So I am disappointed to tell you- but I have to be honest with you to tell you- that we are not going to be able to move you back you into your homes for Christmas," Major General Joseph Ryan told the Town Hall.
Covered expenses for Army families will include lodging and a per diem to offset meal costs and incidentals.
"We are gonna take care of you for those 6 to 8 weeks in the best way we can. And we're going to do that principally through a set of entitlements for you and your family that offset the crazy life you're living right now from a financial perspective," said Ryan.
The army also announced a hotline for their effected residents:
1-800-984-8523
Furthermore, they are creating what the military is calling the 'Oahu Water Contamination Registry.'
"All of your names will be entered. And we will go through a process with you to confirm your names have been entered. If you don't want to wait for that and you want to make sure—you can call the hotline," said Major General Michael Place.