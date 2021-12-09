What you need to know if you plan to see the snow on Mauna Kea

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Courtesy: Keith Kefford / Snow-capped Mauna Kea from Hilo Bay
Snow is not uncommon on our highest peaks, but it still tends to draw the fascination of the nation, and a local crowd to the summit of Mauna Kea.
After three days, work crews have finally cleared the snowdrifts and opened the road to the public. A mix of snow and freezing rain made the job tougher than usual.
Images of the world's tallest mountain and the world's largest active volcano capped with snow were featured as NASA's earth observatory image of the day.
Nahua Guilloz, director of the stewardship program for Mauna Kea told KITV's Malika Dudley about the blizzard conditions. "When the snow came down it made these large snow drifts over the road up to the guardrail, not because we got a lot of snow but because we had pretty heavy winds," she said.
Due to a mix of snow and rain, park officials aren't sure how many inches of snow fell, but the winds peaked at 90 mph.
Now that conditions are clear... "Everybody’s been calling to find out if the road is open. The road is open. They finally got it cleared," said Guilloz.
Today, a slow trickle of visitors to the summit. Web cams showed people milling about and sliding down the snow.
If you plan to visit, Guilloz has some advice for you.
"We recommend folks check in at our visitor information station," she said.
She also recommends acclimating for altitude, and only 4-wheel drives are allowed.
"I would suspect Friday afternoon we’ll get busy. Saturday and Sunday for sure. There won’t be a whole lot of snow but there still is snow," she said.
With clear conditions expected for the next few days, some will surely venture up to experience a snow day.
