Tuesday Forecast By Meteorologist Pete Caggiano Nov 22, 2021

HAWAI'I (KITV4) --Mostly cloudy skies tonight with passing rains for windward and mauka spots. Partly cloudy skies and drier weather leeward. Lows in the lower 70s with light trade winds.Tuesday, partly sunny skies with some scattered rains for windward spots in the morning, leeward locations will be mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 80s with ENE winds at 10-15 mph.Rainfall accumulations should remain limited with the dry and stable conditions persisting through the first half of the week.A slight bump for surf along north and west facing shores Tuesday.On Wednesday, expecting a larger northwest swell likely bringing advisory level surf along exposed north and west facing shores by Thanksgiving Day.Surf heights along east facing shores will remain small with nearly flat conditions along south facing shores of all islands.North: 6-8 ftWest: 4-6 ftSouth: 0-2 ftEast:3-5 ft