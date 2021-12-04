Large surf, Blizzard Warning, Flood watch posted

...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH TUESDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall remains
possible.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along
with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The threat of heavy rainfall will remain over the eastern end
of the state today, then becoming a statewide threat Sunday
through Tuesday as low pressure forms west of the state.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
MOLOKAI AND MAUI...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
AND MOLOKAI...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND...
.A large north-northwest swell will quickly ramp up today, then
shift more out of the north. As the swell becomes more northerly
tonight and Sunday, high surf will also affect north facing shores
of the Big Island.
...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf heights building to 25 to 35 feet today.
* WHERE...Along north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu,
Molokai, and Maui.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may
occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor
channel dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering
the water could face significant injury or death.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Winds becoming southwest 15 to 25 kt, with higher gusts,
by late tonight. Strongest winds Kauai and Oahu waters. Seas 10
to 16 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- FLOOD WATCH is in effect for all of Hawai'i until Tuesday evening.
Saturday, clouds and more scattered rains. The highest rain chance will be for the Big Island and Kaua'i in the morning. With all islands seeing some hit and miss rain in the afternoon. Thunderstorms for the Big Island are possible as well. Highs only in the middle 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Unsettled weather will persist through the weekend and through the first half of next week. A blizzard warning is currently posted for Maunakea and Maunaloa with the possibility of up to a foot of snow and 100 mph wind gusts.
A low pressure system will form just to the northwest of Kaua'i Saturday night, causing the winds to turn southerly on Sunday and persist into early next week.
This low will drag heavier rains over the islands Sunday night - Tuesday evening. This will be the period with the greatest risk for flooding as the intensity of rain increases.
A large NW swell will bring 20-30 footers to the North shore. This swell will shift to the north early Sunday and linger. High Surf Warning for North Shore. High Surf Advisory for West Shore 12-16 ft.
