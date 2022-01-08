High surf and cool temperatures expected for Hawaii

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Seas increasing to 10 to 15 feet due to a large
northwest swell.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters, except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
PUKALANI, MAUI (KITV4) -- Expect partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of afternoon showers becoming mostly clear overnight. High temperatures will range from 75 to 81 degrees and lows from 59 to 64 degrees.
There will be light onshore sea breezes around 10 mph during the day and gentle offshore land breezes overnight.
The prevailing light winds and mostly dry weather will occasionally be interrupted by brief increases in winds and showers over the next week.
The first front is expected to be weak and shallow, affecting only Kauai and Oahu Saturday. Additional fronts are anticipated next week, and may affect all islands.
There is a high surf warning for north and west facing shores of Kauai County, O'ahu and Moloka'i and north facing shores of Maui.
A new, larger northwest swell is expected to arrive Saturday, which will likely bring warning level surf to most north and west-facing shores. This event is like to peak Saturday night/Sunday, and subside through Monday, with a reinforcing swell arriving Tuesday night and persisting into Wednesday once again with advisory and warning level surf.
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.