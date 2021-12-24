Christmas Forecast

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.The combination of a north-northeast swell and a slowly
subsiding trade wind swell will maintain elevated surf along the
east facing shores through Saturday afternoon.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Honolulu, Hawai'i(KITV4) -- Passing trade wind showers and breezy winds for Christmas.
Christmas Saturday, partly to mostly sunny conditions with scattered passing showers in the morning and night. Partly cloudy windward with mostly sunny skies leeward. Highs 76 to 81. Breezy trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
For the Big Island, mostly cloudy skies with passing showers in the morning windward. Partly cloudy for the afternoon. The leeward side will see lots of sunshine in the morning then partly sunny conditions with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81. Locally breezy trade winds 10 to 25 mph.
Sunday, increasing clouds with scattered trade wind showers focused windward and mauka. Highs near 80, ENE winds 10-15 mph.
Elevated surf will continue along the east facing shores. High Surf Advisory for windward shores until Saturday at 6 pm. Small Craft Advisory for all coastal waters.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.