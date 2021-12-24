Christmas Eve Forecast

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.The combination of a north-northeast swell and a slowly
subsiding trade wind swell will maintain elevated surf along the
east facing shores through the afternoon.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters and channels.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Friday, partly to mostly sunny conditions with a few passing showers in the morning and night. Highs 76 to 81. Breezy trade winds 10 to 25 mph.
For the Big Island, mostly cloudy skies with passing showers in the morning windward. Partly cloudy for the afternoon. The leeward side will see lots of sunshine in the morning then partly sunny conditions with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81. Locally breezy trade winds 10 to 25 mph.
Christmas Saturday, expect similar conditions with passing trade wind showers in the morning windward and sunny skies for leeward spots. Highs near 80, ENE winds 10-20 mph.
Elevated surf will continue along the east facing shores. High Surf Advisory for windward shores. Small Craft Advisory for all coastal waters.
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.