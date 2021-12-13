COVID variants and what they could mean for the future of the pandemic

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds up to 25 knots. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai and Oahu waters and channels. Rest of Maui and
Hawaii County waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Data released by the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reveals 12 confirmed active cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant on O'ahu.
Despite the nearly 30 mutations to spike proteins on the original COVID- virus, Omicron is not known to create as serious illness as the original.
With more than 30,000 nucleic identifiers that make up COVID's genetic code, mutations within it's biological sequence are what lead to the variants we know today.
"Every new person that gets infected with COVID is another opportunity for the virus to evolve and to mutate," explained epidemiologist Jacob Schafer.
The DOH has identified nine different COVID-19 variants, significant enough to monitor and record in its periodic variant reports. Epidemiologists say that is just a small fraction of the variety known around the world.
"So really there are hundreds, probably thousands of variants at this point," Schafer said. "At this point, we really don't pay attention, or care about them that much unless it's a variant that could make it more transmissible, more deadly, or evasive to vaccines."
Right now, the focus is on the Delta and the Omicron variants. Those two have transitioned from being classified as ones to be monitored to the more urgent list of of variants of concern. Early data reveals the Omicron variant can be up to 40 times more viral than previous mutations.
Still, epidemiologists say despite concerns over increased transmissibility, if COVID-19 is to follow the typical course of virus evolution, another mutation is not necessarily a bad thing.
"Viruses tend to evolve to become less deadly," Schafer explained. "Like any organism out in the wild, it wants to replicate itself and spread as much as possible. If the virus became more deadly, it would end up killing its host -- us -- and have less chance to spread."
Still, mutations are concerning because they have the potential to challenge the effectiveness of current vaccines.
Schaeffer says until we see increased accessibility and acceptance of the vaccine world-wide the lifespan of this pandemic will be prolonged.