4 new COVID-related death, 2,710 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
The island of Oahu in Honolulu County
* Until 430 PM HST.
* At 116 PM HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy
rain falling over already saturated ground, with rain rates up to
2 inches per hour. As additional heavy rain is approaching from
the south, very high stream levels are likely to rise further. A
landslide has resulted in the closure of the Pali Highway town
bound, and water levels are very high in Kaelepulu canal near
Kailua beach park.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads,
properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road
closures possible in some areas. Landslides are
possible in steep terrain.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
southern and eastern portions of Oahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even
if they are currently dry.
Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on
foot. Turn around, don't drown.
&&
This warning may need to be extended beyond 430 PM HST if flooding;
persists.;
This Flash Flood Warning replaces the previously issued Flood;
Advisory that was in effect for The island of Oahu in Honolulu;
County.;
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU AND KAUAI COUNTY THROUGH TONIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Recent rainfall has produced nearly saturated conditions, and
the potential remains high for additional heavy showers to
develop. Water levels in streams and rivers are elevated,
with very high water levels in Oahu's Lake Wilson.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
HONOLULU -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 and 2,710 new infections on Saturday. The total number of deaths now stands at 1,094.
Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 16.3% -- Honolulu County is 18.7%, Hawaii County is 13.4%, Maui County is 13.6%, and Kauai County is 11.1%.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 115,642 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 2,085
Hawaii Island: 195
Maui: 335
Kauai: 77
Molokai: 12
Lanai: 3
There were three new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 23,080 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,280 cumulative hospitalizations – 74.2% of the population is fully vaccinated. More than 356,068 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: