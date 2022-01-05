CDC vaccine advisers vote to recommend Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 boosters for youths as young as 12

 Skip to main content

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 411 PM HST, radar indicated slow-moving heavy showers over
southern Oahu, with rain falling at a rate of 2 inches per
hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Waimalu, Honolulu, Moanalua, Kalihi, Salt Lake, Halawa, Aiea,
Pearl City, Waipahu, as well as Makiki and Kaimuki.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 715 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI
OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI AND THE BIG ISLAND...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
AND MOLOKAI...

.Large, long-period north and northwest swells will combine to
produce high surf along exposed shorelines. The north swell will
slowly fade tonight, likely dropping surf below advisory level for
north facing shores of the Big Island by Thursday morning.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Surf 15 to 20 feet along north facing shores...lowering
to 10 to 14 feet by Thursday morning for north facing shores of
the Big Island. Surf between 12 to 16 feet along west facing
shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai.

* WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and
Molokai, as well as north facing shores of Maui and the Big
Island.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...All Kauai Waters, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island
Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

CDC vaccine advisers vote to recommend Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 boosters for youths as young as 12

  • Updated
  • 0

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 13-1 Wednesday in favor of expanding the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine booster recommendation to include people as young as 12.

The new recommendation: "A single Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine booster dose is recommended for persons aged 12 to 17 years at least 5 months after primary series under the FDA's emergency use authorization."

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky must sign off on the recommendation for it to take effect.

The advisers made the recommendation after hearing research on rare cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in young people who have gotten Covid-19 vaccines and noting that many parents are concerned about long-term side effects of vaccines. They also considered that vaccine uptake among 12- to 17-year-olds has slowed recently and weighed the record numbers of Covid-19 cases in children amid a surge of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

On Monday, the FDA expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine boosters to children ages 12 to 15.

Pfizer boosters were previously authorized for people age 16 and 17, and the CDC has already recommended people age 16 and older get boosters.

The CDC signed off Tuesday on shortening the booster interval from six months to five months for people who got the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. It has also recommended that moderately or severely immunocompromised 5- to 11-year-olds receive an additional primary dose 28 days after their second shot; only the Pfizer/BioNTech shot is authorized for that age group.

Pfizer's booster dose contains the same amount of the vaccine as the initial doses: 30 micrograms.

Adolescents ages 12 to 15 became eligible to receive their initial series of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in mid-May, opening vaccinations up to about 17 million additional people.

Now, about half of the 12 to 15 population -- about 8.7 million -- is fully vaccinated, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 5 million of them have been fully vaccinated for more than five months and are now eligible to receive a booster shot.

Children in this age group represent about 5% of the total US population. They account for about 4% of the fully vaccinated population in the US and about 3% of those eligible to receive a booster shot, according to the latest CDC data.

In October, the CDC recommended that everyone age 16 and up who completed their initial series of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago receive a booster shot, along with those who received their initial Johnson & Johnson shot at least two months ago.

Overall, about 71.6 million people in the US are fully vaccinated and boosted against Covid-19. That's less than half of the nearly 180 million people who are eligible to receive their booster shot and about a fifth of the total US population. And at least 67.5 million people ages 5 and up have not received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to the latest CDC data.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Deidre McPhillips and Jamie Gumbrecht contributed to this report.