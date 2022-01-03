Offers go here

Hospitalization rate remains considerably low during Omicron surge

  • Updated
  • 0

Health professionals say the low rate of Hospitalization is indicative of both the Omicron's less severe nature and the state's ongoing vaccination efforts.

Hospitalizations during Omicron surge

The rate of hospitalization currently stands at zero-point-seven percent.

Estimates are the Omicron variant now accounts for upwards of 80% of all active Covid-19 cases here in the islands.

Health professionals say the low rate of hospitalization is indicative of both the Omicron's less severe nature and the state's ongoing vaccination efforts.

Still, they warn trends of this most current surge warrant concern.

"We expect, given the current rate of infections and positivity, that we will be well over 300 patients, probably a week from now," admits Hilton Raethel, president of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii. "We could easily surpass the number of covid hospitalizations we had back during the Delta surge."

Despite just one in every 130 positive COVID-19 cases requiring hospital care, concerns of overwheming the state's healthcare system remain.

Government officials are monitoring the hospitalization number closely.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi, stating discussion of reinstating public health restrictions on Oahu could begin if that number grows to 150 .

Still, there's some confusion as to which cases truly count toward that number.

"A covid hospitalization is when someone is actually hospitalized because of their covid infection," explained Lieutenant Governor, Josh Green. "We are not counting someone if they had an injury to their knee and subsequently tested positive for covid. That is not a covid hospitalization. "

"Our definition for a covid hospitalization is anyone who is admitted to our hospital and is an inpatient and who tests positive for covid, regardless of whether or not covid is the primary condition they come in for." countered Raethel.

Consistent though, is the importance of vaccination.

Healthcare professionals continue to urge vaccination

Unvaccinated people represent the majority of those hospitalized with covid, and those experiencing the worst symptoms are those who remain unvaccinated or not yet boosted.

"Almost everyone who is in the intensive care unit has not had a vaccination or is not up on their vaccinations-- in other words it's been 7 or 8 months, so they're immunity has come way way down." Green continued.

As of now, focus remains on getting case counts back under control.

Once community transmission decreases so too will the number of hospitalizations.

Multimedia Journalist

Erin found her passion in journalism from a young age, watching her dad on the news. He taught her the importance of meeting, learning, and sharing people's stories.

