The legacy of Lā Kūʻokoʻa

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Fourth of July recognizes America's Independence. In the Kingdom of Hawaii, a similar celebration was held every year, but on a different day.
The holiday "Lā Kūʻokoʻa" was a holiday started in 1843, when France and Great Britain official recognized Hawaii's independence and sovereignty. It was since then celebrated every year on Nov. 28.
"People my age don't know the story. People my age don't know our history, people older than me," said Native Hawaiian historian Kau'i Sai-Dudoit. "One of the reasons we don't know our history, why Hawaii doesn't know its history, is because this information was not in the textbooks. It's not being taught in the schools, the real history of Hawaii."
Over the last 20 years, there's been an effort among Native Hawaiian scholars and educators to teach people about this day.
Dudoit said that education is starting to bear fruit in people like 28-year-old Allyson Franco, who started a Native Hawaiian clothing company called Wai'olu Creations.
One of its most popular shirts reads "November 28th is my Independence Day."
The kuleana for continuing the education about the Hawaiian Kingdom now falls to this younger generation of Native Hawaiians who are eager to answer the question: What happened on November 28?