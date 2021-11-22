Restaurants Prep for Holiday Take-Out Rush

Many Honolulu restaurants have already finished accepting their Thanksgiving takeout pre-orders -- some as early as last week due to the high demand. But if you're late to the game placing your order, you may still have some options.
HONOLULU -- The take-out boom won't be letting up for Thanksgiving.
Take-home dinners are more popular than ever, according to Lawrence Ozoa of "Da Sugar Mill", a take-out only eatery that popped up in Kalihi just in time for the holidays.
"Everybody that's been calling us says they don't want to cook. They don't want to clean & buying everything and making everything was too expensive; so we fill the need for our community," said Ozoa.
Ozoa and his husband are already putting in the extra hours this week in preparation. He says he knew his Thanksgiving offering would be hit based on past experience.
"I'd known they had sold. What we saw this year is not what we expected. We expected maybe 3, 4 of them- but we sold out. We have over 20 orders. And these are big, prime rib dinner boxes," Ozoa told KITV4 Island News.
Across town in Moiliili, the vegan bistro "Peace Cafe" has an elaborate vegetarian offering with turkey made of seitan, a meat substitute.
"We mix it with spices to make a vegan turkey so it actually has more protein than other vegan options for meat substitutes," according to Bluma Hart who is part of the Peace cafe crew. As of Monday they were still accepting Thanksgiving dinner orders.
"We'll be taking orders until Tuesday evening so until the 23rd to place an order- you go to our website, place your order and there's different time slots available," said Hart,
Appointments for pick ups are common these days. Supply chain woes and rising prices for ingredients have amounted to a spike in demand.
Back at "Da Sugar Mill", Lawrence says it's meeting that demand that energizes him. "It was important to give this to the community because we see ourselves as part of that in Kalihi. That's what we strive for as a small business," Ozoa said.