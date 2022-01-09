 Skip to main content

MC&A Cruise Services excited to welcome cruise ships back to the islands

MC&A Cruise Services
MC&A Cruise Services

After 22-months, MC&A's Cruise Division is back on the pier, KITV4 find out how are preparing

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii is welcoming back its first cruise ship since the start of the pandemic on Sunday, Jan. 9.

The "Grand Princess," sailing from California, is the first ship to dock in Honolulu Harbor in 22-months.

Getting ready to greet passengers as they come off the ship is MC&A Cruise Services. Prior to the pandemic, MC&A worked with nearly 90% of all cruise ships coming through the islands. For the "Grand Princess," the company is coordinating on-shore tours.

"Our role is to be there on site to make sure the guests safely cross the terminal, get onto the vehicle that is taking them on their excursion, and then of course helping them get back through and safely back on the ship," said Curtis Chee, the senior manager of MC&A Cruise Services.

When it comes to COVID-19 protocols, Chee says that is between the State and the cruise lines.

The state of Hawai'i putting in some extra measures; Where the CDC mandates a 95% vaccination rate for cruise ships, a new port agreement between the state, "Carnival," and "Norwegian Cruise Lines," raises that threshold to 99-100%.

Also, cruise lines must abide by the Safe Travels Program, just like airlines.

"This should be very much a positive gesture," said Chee. "The cruises do great, great research on how to safely transit their guests so we know they are doing what it takes to make it a safe environment not only for their guests on the ship but all of us in the community as well."

On MC&A's end, they are making sure tour partners, drivers, and workers are properly social distanced and using PPE.

One thing they have noticed thus far, fewer passengers are planning to get of the ship when its in port, resulting in smaller tour groups.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

