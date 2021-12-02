Moving Forward: Goodwill Hawaii

...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH MONDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along
with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Isolated highways, such as the Belt Highway in the Big Island's
Kau District, and Piilani Highway on Maui, may be closed in one or
more locations, resulting in long detours or even the isolation of
communities. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A cold front will move over the islands from the northwest
tonight and Friday, initially bringing a relatively short
period of heavy rainfall to Kauai and Oahu. The front is
expected to stall near Maui County and the Big Island late
Friday, bringing the potential for an extended period of
heavy rainfall as a slow-moving kona low forms west of Kauai
on Saturday. As the low develops, moisture associated with
the front will spread back toward the west, bringing the
threat of heavy rainfall to all islands, with this threat
likely persisting well into next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM HST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest to north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35
kt, and seas 11 to 16 feet expected.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Goodwill Hawaii closed their retail stores during the pandemic for safety reasons, but kept their community outreach programs active my moving them online. KITV4's Maleko McDonnell reports with the completion of the organization's new store and learning center this Summer, they're moving for…
Goodwill Hawaii celebrated the grand opening of their new flagship store and donation center in Honolulu on Beretania Street this past August. Still, it endured several challenges from the pandemic along the way.
"Every single day, our business is running and going, and donations are coming, and they go straight to the stores. All of a sudden, those came to a screeching halt." As construction was underway, Katy Chen, the President, and CEO of Goodwill Hawaii, says they moved their courses online. "Before our Adults with Disabilities program were in smaller classrooms at a different location, and now they're in a much bigger space with all new furniture."
Chen says they could keep moving forward through a $5-Million Grant from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott, pandemic assistance, and a focus on e-commerce. "One of the most important things that got us through the pandemic was a 2-point-4 million PPP loan through Central Pacific Bank."
The annual Goodwill Goes Glam fundraiser was televised, and with it came a new e-store that Chen says took off. "As a consequence, we've blown up our e-commerce, and in our first year, we broke $1-Million. So that was a great pivot for us, and we're certainly going to continue that."
Goodwill's commitment to safety is built into its new donation center. "We've instituted a really serious cleaning program, sanitizing efforts, and we even have these state-of-the-art machines. They're on the ceiling, and they can zap all the particles in the air, any contaminants."
"All those gently used items you need to clear out before all your new Christmas items come in. By all means, we'd love to have them. The entrance for the donation drive-through is on Young street. It's a huge big beautiful, brand-new donation drive-through you don't even have to get out of your car even. Just drive through. Come on in, our staff will help take your stuff out of your car, give you a receipt, and you'll be on your way."
Maleko grew up in Kailua on the Windward side of Oahu and graduated from St. Louis School. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Communications, Broadcast Journalism from Northwest Missouri State University. Maleko joined KITV's News team in 2016.