Mayor Blangiardi calls on community to get boosted

  • Updated
  • 0
Mayor Blangiardi urges public to get boosted

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi standing by his decision to not impose any restrictions at this time, saying its on each individual to aid in this fight.

 By Lia Kamanā

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi standing by his decision to not impose any restrictions at this time.

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the Mayor during a press conference, pointing to high vaccination rates, low hospitalizations and success with Safe Access O'ahu.

He also stuck by his thoughts on the continued fight against COVID-19 being on every individual through personal choices, personal responsibility.

"I really find it fascinating that some people would rather be told what not to do, than be told what to do," said Blangiardi.

The big message from the Mayor? Get boosted.

"We have the hammer in this deal and we will drop the hammer if we have to and what we are asking for now is compliance, for people to understand where we are under the circumstances and help fight back with this disease and how people can do that is get a booster," said Blangiardi.

Breaking it down by numbers, on O'ahu:

  • Total population: 989,819 (2019 census)
  • Eligible population for the vaccine: ~900,000
  • 88% have initiated (received one shot)
  • 82% are fully vaccinated (two shots Pfizer/Moderna, one shot J&J)
  • 26% have received a booster

"It's amazing that we have 82% of our people who have gotten two shots," said Blangiardi. "What is missing in the equation to go out and get that booster if they are eligible knowing full well it protects them and their loved ones.

When it comes to the potential of new restrictions, Blangiardi says his office is still looking at hospitals and healthcare workers as the top two metrics.

"We are absolutely determined to not let our hospitals be over run," Blangiardi said.

Currently on O'ahu, there are 95 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with 14 in the ICU and 10 on ventilators.

The highest number of hospitalizations during the pandemic was during the height of the Delta variant in the summer of 2020, with about 450.

Blangiardi sticking with the marker of 150-200 hospitalizations for when they will begin talking about what needs to be done, but he says when restrictions will actually be imposed remains fluid.

In addition to boosters, the Mayor pointing to the important of soft lockdowns. Soft lockdowns is the term being used for businesses and people choosing to shut down on their own whether it be out of personal choice, staffing shortages, or recognizing that patrons may not want to go.

"We are nearly two years into this," said Blangiardi. "People and businesses know what to do and I'm going to rely on that under the circumstances."

As for the New Year's holiday, the Mayor does have one appeal to business owners:

"We actually sat around yesterday and talked about whether or not we should introduce a proclamation banning dancing but somehow that just didn’t seem right.

I am going to appeal to those business owners, if you could suspend dancing, we are going to allow you to have guests come in, play live music, have seating and drinking, but we are going to ask you, based off the cluster reports, it’s that activity that has helped create some of the case counts we’ve been dealing with."

