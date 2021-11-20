Hawai'i Food Bank continues to see an increased need in community

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused more families to experience food insecurity, and working to fill the need is the Hawai'i Food Bank.
"If you were paying your rent and your mortgage when you were off on a credit card, or taking a loan out, or wiping out your savings, it takes a little longer for people to recover from financially traumatic decisions that needed be made," said Laura Kay Rand.
Rand is the Vice President and Chief Impact Officer for the Hawai'i Food Bank. She says the organizations goal is to make sure they are supporting those families in need.
According to Rand, the Food Bank is serving more than 50% more people than it did pre-pandemic.
And making things more difficult for the Hawai'i Food Bank to do so, national supply chain issues.
"One of the things that people sometimes don’t realize. We go to the grocery stores, the supply chain issues are affecting our grocery stores, the shelves are skinnier than they used to be," said Rand. "If retailers don’t have food to sell, they don’t have food to donate."
To make up for the lack of donations from retailers, the Food Bank is having to purchase more food to supplement the community's needs.
Rand says it's times like these when they count on the community more than ever to donate funds.
If you would like to donate to the Hawaii Food Bank, click here.
And if you aren't able to donate money, the Food Bank is also always looking for volunteers.
