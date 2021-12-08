Offers go here

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas up to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, and Oahu
Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Business Owners Calculate Losses From Blackout

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Eight buildings remained in blackout as of Wednesday evening in downtown Honolulu, two nights after the Kona Low storm pummeled Oahu. 

Two buildings on Bishop street host over a dozen small businesses.

Liz Watanabe, owner of Burgers on Bishop, says three nights without power will amount to a loss of tens of thousands of dollars in perishable supplies.

Burgers on Bishop owner Liz Watanabe checks the fridge to see how much of her inventory is a loss.

"Our refrigeration is supposed to be at 40. We're climbing. We tried to put ice trays in here to keep it cold but basically, we can't take a risk so all of this, is going to be dumped."

Already stressed business owners told us they were unsure where to turn to for relief. 

Hawaii Electric pointed KITV 4 to Rule 16, a section under a Public Utilities Commission Order, which they noted reads "The Company will not be liable for interruption" "if caused by accident, storm, fire, strikes, riots, war."

The Small Business Association says business owners should call 2-1-1 and keep tabs on whether or not FEMA assistance will be activated on behalf of the State of Hawaii.

Tags

