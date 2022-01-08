 Skip to main content

Oahu made feature film gets distribution & release

  • Updated
  • 0
Oahu made feature film gets distribution & release

New family adventure film The Lost Treasure - that was shot entirely on location in Oahu - will be available on VOD/streaming & cable platforms and DVD across the US and Canada on Tuesday, January 11. 

 Photo Courtesy - Stella Tinucci and Josh Margulies

A new family adventure film shot entirely on location in O'ahu is set to be released on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Synopsis: 'The Lost Treasure' is about an out-of-luck treasure hunter who receives an old journal from a beautiful and mysterious Hawaiian woman and discovers that it contains clues to an ancient Hawaiian secret that’s been lost for generations.

Along with a magical compass he inherited as a boy, the treasure map will lead to a powerful staff known to contain a mystical force that could destroy the island. But his greedy rival is determined to secure the staff’s powers for himself, leading to a cat-and-mouse game through the wild Hawaiian rainforest.

The entire cast and crew of the film is from Hawai'i, with the main filming location being the Hawai'i Polo Club in Waialua. Filming also happened at Makapu'u Beach, Nu’uanu, and Waikiki.

The film is being released on VOD/streaming & cable platforms and DVD across the U.S. and Canada.

FULL INTERVIEW with the film's leading actor and director:

Film was shot entirely on Oahu with a 100 percent local cast and crew.

