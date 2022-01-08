Oahu made feature film gets distribution & release

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Seas increasing to 10 to 15 feet due to a large
northwest swell.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters, except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
New family adventure film The LostTreasure - that was shot entirely on location in Oahu - will be available on VOD/streaming & cable platforms and DVD across the US and Canada on Tuesday, January 11.
Photo Courtesy - Stella Tinucci and Josh Margulies
A new family adventure film shot entirely on location in O'ahu is set to be released on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Synopsis: 'The Lost Treasure' is about an out-of-luck treasure hunter who receives an old journal from a beautiful and mysterious Hawaiian woman and discovers that it contains clues to an ancient Hawaiian secret that’s been lost for generations.
Along with a magical compass he inherited as a boy, the treasure map will lead to a powerful staff known to contain a mystical force that could destroy the island. But his greedy rival is determined to secure the staff’s powers for himself, leading to a cat-and-mouse game through the wild Hawaiian rainforest.
The entire cast and crew of the film is from Hawai'i, with the main filming location being the Hawai'i Polo Club in Waialua. Filming also happened at Makapu'u Beach, Nu’uanu, and Waikiki.
The film is being released on VOD/streaming & cable platforms and DVD across the U.S. and Canada.
FULL INTERVIEW with the film's leading actor and director:
