Kauai County asks public to report eateries not complying with foam ban

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Kauai Northwest Waters,
Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward
Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Kauai (KITV4) - As the deadline for a polystyrene foam food container ban gets closer, Kauai County officials are asking the public for their help.
In the new year, Kauai restaurants and food trucks will not be able to use polystyrene containers to serve food. The County's Solid Waste Program Coordinator Allison Fraley explains, "In January, we are banning it. We want to make sure all the establishments are aware they should stop using polystyrene come January first."
To do that, it's asking the public to help report any violators. "We don't want anyone to confront the restaurants they love. We just want to be aware so we can go in and provide public education," she clarifies.
Fraley says it doesn't seem like there are many eateries that will be in violation, but that's the point of enlisting the public's help. The ordinance is not that straightforward; part of the difficulty is that isn't not just the main clamshell but some of the smaller containers inside, she says, listing the items defined in the ordinance: "Plates, trays, bowls, cartons, containers, little containers."
Fraley reflects on the plastic bag ban ordinance of 2009, saying businesses then obeyed the law. The few who didn't, she says, just didn't know. The County didn't have to issue fines at that time. She predicts that'll be the same situation this time around. And she reminds the public why this is important.
"Polystyrene has traditionally been a problem material. Especially because it's lightweight. It tends to be windblown more than other containers and it gets into the ocean where it breaks down easily and appears to be food for the marine environment."
There will be a grace period to come into compliance, but the County hasn't decided yet what that time period will be. Fines start at $250 and go up to $1,000 for restaurants and food trucks; and start at $50 and go up to $100 for event vendors.