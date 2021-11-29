Offers go here

Oahu's Oldest Substance Abuse Treatment Center Relocates

  • Updated
  • 0

Hawaii's oldest treatment center for substance abuse is making a new move. The live-in recovery services offered by the Sand Island Treatment Center are now relocating to Iwilei

HONOLULU--  Kaaahi street was bustling today with trucks and moving vans arriving one after another throughout the day. A 123 bed facility in Iwilei will double the capacity for the Sand Island Treatment Treatment Center.

The center is the oldest substance abuse treatment center of its kind on Oahu. 

Today workers could be seen moving beds and containers one after another into the atrium of the center courtyard.  The communal residence quarters will be housed on the second and third floors.
 
The Sand Island center has paved the path to recovery for its clients over decades- helping those battling addiction transition their lives to overcome homelessness, find jobs & work towards independent living.

The center is located across the street from an Institute for Human Services emergency women's shelter. The executive director there says she hopes to see a kind of synergy between neighboring social services.
 
"Substance abuse is a serious problem among a lot of homeless people. We're really encouraging more people to think about what kind of changes they can make in their lives," Connie Mitchell of IHS told KITV.
 
This move itself has been in the works for the past few years as the former Sand Island facility was located next to the Sand Island Wastewater Plant.
The city was ordered to expand the wastewater facility to be in compliance with the federal clean water act and fix raw sewage spills that accumulated over time. 
 

Reporter

Jeremy Lee joined KITV after over a decade & a half in broadcast news from coast to coast on the mainland. Jeremy most recently traveled the country documenting protests & civil unrest.

