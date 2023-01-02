 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas up to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Through early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

To protect marine life, balloon releases now banned in Hawaii

  Updated
  • 0

Beach Environmental Awareness Campaign Hawaii initiated and supported the bill which was introduced in the House by Speaker Scott Saiki and in the Senate by Senators Rhoads and Gabbard.

New Year's Day 2023 marks the start of a new statewide law banning the intentional release of balloons.

Beach Environmental Awareness Campaign Co-Founder Suzanne Frazer told KITV4, "There's no allowing for so-called 'biodegradable balloons' -- which by the way aren't biodegradable. And it doesn't allow a certain number of balloons. We would really love to see other countries follow this law, which Hawaii is leading the way on."

