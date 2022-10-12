To combat fentanyl crisis, Hawaii Department of Health offering free naloxone

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 745 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 435 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over central and
windward Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches
per hour with the heaviest rain near Pearl City and Kaneohe.
Additional heavy showers will be possible through this
evening.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Ahuimanu, Kahaluu, Waiahole, Aiea, Halawa,
Moanalua, Waikane, Pearl City, Salt Lake, Kalihi, Kaneohe,
Maunawili, Manoa, Kaneohe Marine Base, Waikele, Kaaawa,
Mililani, Waipahu and Iroquois Point.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 745 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health, through a partnership with nonprofit Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center, is offering free naloxone -- commonly know as Narcan -- to Hawaii residents.
Health officials, in what they are calling a fentanyl crisis happening across the Islands, believe naloxone access can help save lives.
As Halloween approaches, officials are also concerned about fentanyl making it's way into candy hauls -- as some arrests have been made in Hawaii and on the mainland of individuals selling candy-colored fentanyl-laced pills.
