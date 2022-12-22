Therapeutic foster parents needed to help get kids back on the right track

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Child and family service operates the transitional family homes program. It is dedicated to providing support to kids who may be going through mental or behavioral struggles.
Kids will be temporarily removed from their homes and placed with a family who wants to help them get back on track.
CFS has served 100 kids in the past two years and says it wants to reach more kids, but needs more foster parents to do that.
The program sets a child up with a therapeutic foster parent, a therapist, and a life skill specialist.
All three help the child by instilling important values and offering extensive therapy. Foster parents welcome a child into their home for 3-9 months depending on the level of support the child needs.
The goal is to prepare the child to transition back into their family home.
The director of the Hawaii Island program, Rebekah Mraz, says the program is rewarding for both the child and the foster parents.
"Often times they develop long term relationships with these kids, in the sense that they remain in touch to hear their successes later, and that's gratifying, without this care they don't go on to college or to achieve the dreams that they might have had when they were younger" says Mraz.
