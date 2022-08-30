The cost for a Little League World Series Championship

The Honolulu Little League team won the World Championship by outscoring the competition, 60 to 5.
That title also came with another sizeable number: The cost for families to be a part of their run to the title.
Many say winning the World Series Championship is a priceless experience, but there is a price.
And it is one that some families will be paying off -- for quite some time.
Long before the players took the field in Williamsport for the Little League World Series, parents have been paying for their son's experiences.
"The money starts from day 1. Baseball is an expensive sport," said Gina Tomas, the parent of Honolulu Little League player.
Those expenses shot up once the boys from Honolulu qualified for the state tournament.
"We were living on the road for a month. As state this year was on Kauai, so you had to travel," added Tomas.
Just as the team worked together on the field, families worked together off the field - to make it more affordable for everyone.
That included sharing accommodations, for some, and plenty of meals together.
"The biggest expense besides airfare was food cost, but a lot of us tried to keep costs down by cooking," stated Tomas.
As the team tallied up impressive numbers throughout the tournament, the bill for families being a part of the experience also added up.
"It is easily over $20,000, from the time we left Honolulu to San Bernardino - then you go to Williamsport," said Honolulu Little League coach Gerald Oda.
But having those friendly faces in the stands and family firmly behind them, made a difference to the players.
"It means a lot, having all the support," said Honolulu Little League player Brennan Tomas.
Even thought there was a high financial cost for Hawaii families, it did not tarnish the golden moments for players and their proud parents.
"No matter the cost, as parents they know this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for their sons," said Oda.
"It was a priceless experience. When you are there you don't think of the finances, you are just there to support the families," said Charles Tomas.
"This was an incredible once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and totally worth it. But we'll be working extra to pay off credit card debt for a while," added his wife Gina.
The team will get a little help with those costs. Just like they did for the 2018 Little League World Series Champions, Aloha Revolution is offering a t-shirt in the champions colors, with 100% of the proceeds from the sale going towards the team and their travel expenses
The little leaguers have also held fundraisers to offset the costs and so far, more than $11,000 has been donated to a Go Fund Me account in their name.