HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Early lay rescuer CPR can double the chances of survival.
That's why it's crucial for you to know how to give CPR. Many 9-1-1 operators are trained in Telecommunicator CPR.
T-CPR allows a operator to coach you through how to give CPR in an emergency situation. It can increase someone's chance of survival to 51 percent.
A majority of cardiac arrests occur outside of the hospital.
T-CPR allows rescuers to listen to instructions and helps save a life.
In Hawaii and Honolulu counties it is mandatory for all 9-1-1 telecommunicators to know T-CPR.
The American heart association is calling legislators to require T-CPR training in every county.
Cardiologist and the American Heart Association Hawaii Division Board president, Dr. Zia Khan, says T-CPR should be mandatory throughout tall counties in Hawaii.
"If someone is moving here from another area that doesn't have that mandated they don't know what they're gonna get and their chances of survival can go down and that can be a health disparity so we're not giving fair and equal health to our people "shares Dr. Zhan.
T-CPR training only take about 4 hours and the American heart association recommends operators to receive annual refreshers. This only takes about two hours. Its goal is to make sure all telecommunicators are well prepared and up to date with the latest information.