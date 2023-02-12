 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt, except north winds in Maalaea
Bay. Seas 8 to 12 feet, except 2 to 4 feet in Maalaea Bay.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Super Bowl Sunday Weather - Breezy Winds Continue With Enhanced Showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) An unstable and wet trade wind pattern will bring widespread showers containing locally heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms to the area, especially the Big Island and Maui, through early this week. Wet weather will shift to the remaining islands by Tuesday. The potential exists for heavy rain to develop over portions of the area by the end of the week.

High Surf Advisory until 6 AM HST Monday for Olomana, Kahoolawe, Maui Windward West, Kauai East, Kauai South, East Honolulu, Koolau Windward, Molokai Windward, Molokai Southeast, Windward Haleakala, Kipahulu, South Haleakala, Big Island Southeast, Big Island East, Big Island North.

surf

