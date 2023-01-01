 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas up to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Through early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Sunday Morning Weather - Low Chances of Showers and Light Trade Winds

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) Moderate trade winds will will hold around the Big Island for the next couple of days, while a nearby surface ridge produces lighter and at times variable winds across the rest of the state. Very stable and rather dry conditions will continue. Stronger trade winds are due during the middle of next week, possibly pushing a dissipating front over the islands that could increase mainly windward rainfall.

Sunday morning 8-day

The ongoing moderate size west northwest swell that peaked Friday will be slowly declining through the day.

Sunday morning surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred