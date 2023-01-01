Sunday Morning Weather - Low Chances of Showers and Light Trade Winds

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) Moderate trade winds will will hold around the Big Island for the next couple of days, while a nearby surface ridge produces lighter and at times variable winds across the rest of the state. Very stable and rather dry conditions will continue. Stronger trade winds are due during the middle of next week, possibly pushing a dissipating front over the islands that could increase mainly windward rainfall.
The ongoing moderate size west northwest swell that peaked Friday will be slowly declining through the day.
A fetch of gale force winds far northwest of the islands has generated a large west northwest swell. This swell will begin to fill in around the islands later today and peak surf at extra large warning levels along many north and west-facing shores Monday. This swell will slowly decline through the middle of the week.
Weak trade flow and small background south swell will equate to small surf along east and south-facing shores through the week.